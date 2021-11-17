FY2021 Earnings Forecast for KP Tissue Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KP Tissue in a report released on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

KPT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.20.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.38. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.13. The company has a market cap of C$102.86 million and a P/E ratio of -28.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is presently -197.80%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

