Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of PLX opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

