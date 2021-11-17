AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $340.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.41 and its 200 day moving average is $386.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $328.39 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

