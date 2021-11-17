AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 456.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of TVTX opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.