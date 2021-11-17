AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,708 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

