AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,663 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.81. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.62 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $2.4742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

