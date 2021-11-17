The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

