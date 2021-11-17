Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 178.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,696,000 after acquiring an additional 74,389 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

