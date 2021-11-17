International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $476.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

