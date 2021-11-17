Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,833 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,833 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $67,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHLB opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

