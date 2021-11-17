Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILPT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

