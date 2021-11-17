Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,597,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53.

