RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in RPT Realty by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RPT Realty by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RPT Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

