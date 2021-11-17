TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $21.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $182.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 1,456.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.31% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.