VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.
VTSI opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTSI shares. Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.
VirTra Company Profile
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
