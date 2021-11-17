VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Announces Earnings Results

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

VTSI opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $82.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VTSI shares. Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

