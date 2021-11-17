Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter.

BFIT stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

