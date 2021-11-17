Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 10,860.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE:ARES opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 97.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

