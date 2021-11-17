Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

