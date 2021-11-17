Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,824,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after purchasing an additional 406,414 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,108. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $163.77 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

