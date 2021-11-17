Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sysco by 354.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,848,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.90 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

