Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 180.1% in October

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the October 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of TMKR stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Michael F boosted its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 60,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

