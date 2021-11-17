Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Drops By 47.6%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the October 14th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TBCP opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 249,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

