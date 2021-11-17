Comparing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and MoneyLion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.10 $3.83 billion N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 0 3 8 0 2.73 MoneyLion 0 0 2 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.44%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Volatility and Risk

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group ?s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

