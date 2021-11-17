Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 100,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $2,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
VZIO stock opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 397,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 177,920 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,191,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
