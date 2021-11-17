Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $370.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.89.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $392.33 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $394.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.85 and its 200 day moving average is $331.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

