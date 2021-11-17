Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a research report issued on Sunday, November 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

