National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report issued on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.43.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$39.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$23.24 and a 1-year high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

