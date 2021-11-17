Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Spark Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:LOV opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eric Eichmann bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

