FY2021 EPS Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.56). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FMTX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

