Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.53. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

LABP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landos Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) by 1,337.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Landos Biopharma were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

