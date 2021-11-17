Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.17.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
