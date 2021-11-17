Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declares $0.21 Semi-Annual Dividend

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.209 per share on Monday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,369.50.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

