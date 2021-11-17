WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from WAM Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

WAM Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

