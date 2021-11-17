Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Sell Rating at Moffett Nathanson

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $330.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of ROKU opened at $276.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.88 and a 200-day moving average of $353.18. Roku has a one year low of $231.50 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 136.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total transaction of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,951 shares of company stock valued at $142,190,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after acquiring an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,607,000 after purchasing an additional 191,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

