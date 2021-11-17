Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($3.82) Per Share

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

OCUP opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

