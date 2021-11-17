Welltower (NYSE:WELL) PT Lowered to $93.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Welltower by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Welltower by 15.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Welltower by 38.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 432,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.