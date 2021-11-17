Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,054 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of TTEC worth $23,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TTEC by 262.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TTEC by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TTEC by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $1,443,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,331,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,649,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,947,662 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

TTEC opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

