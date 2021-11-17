Bank of America Corp DE Sells 190,715 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 190,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.65% of Spire worth $24,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

