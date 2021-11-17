Amalgamated Bank Invests $578,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 47,937.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $755.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

