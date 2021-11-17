Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,011 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.