Linamar Co. (LNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

TSE LNR opened at C$78.29 on Wednesday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$58.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The stock has a market cap of C$5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$69.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47.

Get Linamar alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.