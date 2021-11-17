Pan American Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.84.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pan American Silver stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Pan American Silver worth $26,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

