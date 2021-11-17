Craneware plc (CRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15.50 on December 21st

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CRW stock opened at GBX 2,670 ($34.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,385.94. The stock has a market cap of £948.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Get Craneware alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Craneware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craneware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.