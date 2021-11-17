United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.02 on December 8th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

UPS stock opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average is $201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

