Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $183 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.72 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.420-$2.490 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of OPRT opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $717.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $745,185. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

