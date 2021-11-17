Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 29th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

