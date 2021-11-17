ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (CEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 30th

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has decreased its dividend by 59.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.86. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 76,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

