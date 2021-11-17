Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

