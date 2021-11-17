CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.00. CareMax shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 3,624 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CareMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,870,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at about $3,225,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at about $625,718,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.96.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

