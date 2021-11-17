DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.11

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $257.11 and last traded at $248.77, with a volume of 97678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

